Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [Columbia LL hoops all-stars; Columbia FD stars; & more; Municipal Briefs from LNP – Always Today & more] – 3/5/2019

Coach of the year | Columbia’s basketball coach, Kerry Glover, is the Lancaster Lebanon League’s Section Five “coach of the year.” Named to the second team all-star team in Section Five were these players:

Matt McCleary , Columbia

, Columbia Michael Poole, Jr. Columbia

Columbia Devin Root, Lebanon Catholic

Kerry Glover , Columbia

, Columbia Dashaun Archer, Annville-Cleona

Communication | We applaud the Columbia Fire Department for its emerging communication platforms. Firstly, it’s sporting a robust, up-to-date, quick-loading, easy-to-read and navigate Website. It’s produced a “positive news” Youtube video (click on the above). It’s got its own facebook page and uses these other social media sites (Instagram; Google+; Twitter; Tumblr and a Youtube channel. Its Public Information team is off to a good start and sets a workable model for other entities (governmental and non-governmental).

Editorial blasts DA’s hiding records | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s editorial says, “No one is having fun in this dispute between LNP and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. But keep this mind: One side is fighting for the public’s right to know. And the other is fighting to keep the public in the dark.” [How true!]

Commonality | Columbia has this in common with Manheim township. Both municipalities have been engaging York County based YSM Landscape artists to develop parks. – Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Disagreement | Columbia’s previous and current school superintendents are quoted in this Lancaster Online article: “School administrators express concern over judge’s reversal of Manheim Township High School student’s expulsion.”

Tonight | Lancaster Active Transportation Plan “open house” for public feedback – Lancaster Online

POLICE LOG | “MOUNT JOY: Adrienne Martine Yohe, 33, of Columbia, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and amphetamine after a traffic stop Feb. 17 on Manheim Street, police said.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Last week’s council meeting briefs | This report is written by a different Lancaster Online correspondent. Chris A. Couregon is a experienced newspaper reporter who’s written for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. He’s also got significant municipal government experience; he’s been a borough manager in Duncannon and a communications director in Middletown.