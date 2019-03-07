Thursday’s news items [Police log; leaving FOX; hibernating bear live streaming & more] – 3/7/2019

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG | “LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Ryheem Jenkins, 40, of Columbia, was charged with single counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an inspection sticker violation Feb. 28 along Columbia Avenue at Jackson Drive, police said.”

Transition | FOX43-TV’s Ali Bradley – Penn Live

So cool to watch | Pennsylvania Game Commission’s black bear den livestream.

The mark of despotism | “Report: Government kept tabs on journalists, ‘instigators'” – WITF

Bankrupt thinking | POTUS’s trade policy leads to record high $891 Billion trade deficit – The New York Times

Probably | “Is Eating Deli Meat Really That Bad for You?” – The New York Times

David Kitner has a pizza shop in Middletown, about three miles away from the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. Each year, workers at the plant order a lot of food from him — they account for about 10 to 15 percent of his business’ revenue.

He’s one of the people concerned about the ripple effects of Three Mile Island closing this year — which owner Exelon says will happen unless state lawmakers intervene.

But the head of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber says the potential number of jobs lost if TMI closes is “not that big of a number” when you look at the entire region. Exelon is not one of the top 10 employers in the county.

If you’re interested in who the biggest employers are across the state and in each county, PennLive has this handy list.

SOURCE: The Context, a newsletter from PA Post

See this? | The above is posted at a local facebook page. The poster may want to consider looking into the fencing along Heritage Drive instead. According to a borough elected public servant, the cost for that ornamental fencing is cheaper than ordinary chain link fencing.