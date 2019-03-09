OPINION | It’s all about who owns the soap box.

Refresher | “The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from both promoting one religion over others and also restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government.”

As much as you don’t like it … | Folks on the Columbia Republican Committee, the First Amendment applies across the board.

Ironically, we are in agreement, about anonymous posts, philosophically. Reality is, Columbia Republican Committee, in this already great nation, protections are afforded to all. The protection of anonymous, or shrouded, expressions is protected by the First Amendment.

Standing on the soap box | By Carol M. Highsmith – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID highsm.28650. This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44038686

Who owns the soap box? | We have watched players from both the primary political parties try to silence media and individuals who say something neither agrees with from time to time. It’s downright funny that players from both parties want to silence opposition voices when the voices don’t agree with theirs. And they want media and citizens to extol them when they want praise from them. Gimme’ some of that “good, positive news!”

Reality is, Columbia Republican Committee, the First Amendment only applies to government entities. At this point in the history of this already great nation, the owner of the privately-owned soap box gets to say who can stand on the soap box. The owner writes the rules, and should the owner decide to allow folks with bags over their heads to jump up and stump, that prerogative is his / hers alone.

It certainly is not for a government or political entity to question nor condemn.