Saturday’s news items [longer day tomorrow; on politics, trails, lists & holes & more] – 3/9/2019

“I would rather be politically dead than hypocritically immortalized.” – David Crockett, frontiersman, congressman, and defender of the Alamo

Or a judge? | Nah. “Lancaster County DA’s office won’t say how law firm will be paid.” – Lancaster Online

Trail talk | “Plan envisions adapting roads, expanding trails for walkers and bikers countywide” – Lancaster Online

Get a grant | prove it’s being used correctly – Penn Live

On the list | “Couple speaks out after they were listed on police Facebook page for unpaid parking tickets” – FOX43-TV

“Daylight saving time | (not savings, as many people say) begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10. While ‘smart’ devices may change time automatically, don’t forget to turn manual clocks an hour ahead, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.”

Another hole in the mall | “Park City’s anchor Sears store to close on Sunday” – Lancaster Online

Gone green | Turkey Hill

Under budget | Lancaster’s Central Market’s roofing project came in “under budget” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Kudos for this rarity.

Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch | recent activity

politically connected? | “Trump watched Super Bowl with founder of massage parlor where Robert Kraft was busted” – Penn Live