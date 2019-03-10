Sunday’s news items [Sunshine Week; council meeting agenda, meeting packet; food inspections & more] – 3/10/2019

Did you remember? | “Did you spring forward and change the time on your clocks?” – Penn Live

March 10 – 16, 2019 | Sunshine Week – Celebrate “open Government”

Make R-T-K law better | “10 ways to improve PA’s Right-to-Know Law” – The Morning Call

Webinar announced | “RTKL (Right-to-Know Law) Training for Requesters – This FREE Webinar will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. REGISTER HERE.

Another Webinar | “Sunshine Act Training – This FREE Webinar will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. REGISTER HERE.

Citizens benefit | The Columbia Borough March Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 pm. The meeting agenda and a meeting packet is posted at the Borough Website. Columbia’s citizens should be delighted with the comprehensiveness of the Meeting Packet.

USA Today | ” … will remain free for the foreseeable future and not go behind a paywall.” – Digiday

Letter-to-the-editor | “Build a wall to stop drugs here?” – Lancaster Online

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for March 8 at Lancaster Online. And addiction not enough? The food inspection at Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia makes life more difficult. And the Neptune Diner on Prince Street in Lancaster is back on its former path … really bad.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

Columbia Police Department | CrimeWatch report

Good question | “Why should electric customers subsidize nuclear generation?“ – The Morning Call