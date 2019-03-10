17512 Columbia

Citizen’s letter accuses elected public servants of “dividing the community.” Cites revolving loan program in letter.

meiskey letter

from Columbia news, views & reviews – March 2, 2019

Where there’s a will … | The lead paragraph in an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster says,

“State officials remain adamant that Lancaster’s City Revitalization & Improvement Zone authority is not allowed to set up a revolving loan program for small businesses.

“But the state concedes the CRIZ program may disburse grants. So this week, the CRIZ board voted to set aside $250,000 for a small-business grant fund.”

Are you CRIZY? | This mandated shift will allow for grants for small businesses. But CRIZ leaders are going to petition the state to allow “revolving loan programs” to fit into the state’s narrative. The article continues that, to date, the revolving loan program has only been used by large corporations for hotel projects. Here’s a link to a slew of state “programs and funding plans.”

A Lancaster Online article from October 29, 2018 explained, “State opposes Lancaster’s plan to add small-business loan program to CRIZ.”

from Columbia news, views & reviews – January 17, 2019

Revolving Loan Programs: What are they? There are lots of claims that flutter about. We “googled” and went pages deep to find out more about REVOLVING LOAN FUNDS and looked into other Lancaster County borough codes to find information.

Here’s what we found:

