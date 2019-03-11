Monday’s news items [boroughs; school rankings; government corruption & more] – 3/11/2019

Here a borough – there a borough | Column: “Boroughs of Lancaster County filled with charm, economic opportunities.” – Lancaster Online

What is a borough? | “Pennsylvania doesn’t like to make things easy.” – WHYY

Guardian discovers | Ohio’s Amish: 35,000 now live in Holmes County.

Longer days | Sunrise today is at 7:21 am and sunset is at 7:07 pm.

Gone | Sears last day was yesterday – Lancaster Online

“Poor in Pa.? | You spend more of your income on taxes here than almost anywhere else.” – Penn Live

Great School.org! rankings| “(Columbia Junior – Senior High School) is rated below average in school quality compared to other schools in Pennsylvania. Students here perform below average on state tests, have below average college readiness measures, are making about average year-over-year academic improvement, and this school has below average results in how well it’s serving disadvantaged students.” – Great Schools!

Elementary schools | Park and Taylor, too, draw low scores – Great Schools.org

Library activity | Lisa Graybill, executive director for the Columbia Public Library, included this in an email:

“Community programs begin April 1 here at the library. First up is Jeff Helm. He does not have a program title yet, but it involves reaching out for resident input regarding a comprehensive plan for the borough. All residents are encouraged to give their input on April 1 at 6 PM.”

Road-to-bankruptcy budget | And who knows more about that than anyone? – Reuters

CPD says “no” to vigilantes | “They thought they were talking to a young girl, not a 34-year-old woman trying to snag pedophiles in Central Pennsylvania” – The Morning Call

More government corruption | One reason is loss of local news reporting – The San Francisco Chronicle

Local news “truth seekers” | Continue the search for truth in communities – WITF

HEALTH SCREENING | Quest Diagnostics will host health screenings 7 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Columbia VFW, 401 Manor St., Columbia. Payment by cash or check is due the day of screening. Information or to register: 800-776-6342, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.