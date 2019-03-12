Tuesday’s news items [Bye, Big Bird; meeting tonight & more] – 3/12/2019

Swimming against the tide | Lancaster Online‘s editorial is worth your time

Council meeting | tonight @ 7:00 pm

Legal Notice | Borough seeks sealed bids – Lancaster Online

Public meeting | Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program. Wednesday March 20, 2019 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East, Lancaster, PA 17602-1499

(717) 393-9745. Title: Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery – A Stroll Through History. Presented by David Brener: historian, genealogist and author. This meeting is free and open to the public. Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places. – news release

Goodbye, Big Bird | “Trump wants to kill federal funding for PBS and NPR (again); it won’t happen, but it’s still damaging“ – NiemanLab

devastating: impact on care for seniors | hospitals fret about Medicare payment cuts – Lancaster Online

Price gouging | “Why do some gas stations charge more for fuel than others in the same general geographic location?” – Futurity

Best ever | “‘Captain Marvel’ Has Best Global Debut For Solo Female-Led Film Ever” – Newsy