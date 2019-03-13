Wednesday’s news items [true transparency; CCCA membership call; some council meeting notes & more] – 3/13/2019

“… will there be true transparency in Pennsylvania. Probably no.” | That’s how “Terry Mutchler, who was (Pennsylvania’s) Office of Open Record’s first director responded in this Lancaster Online article about the 10th anniversary of Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know law.

Right-To-Know Webinar | Citizens who tuned in to the TMonday Right-To–Know Webinar (Webinar announced | “RTKL (Right-to-Know Law) Training for Requesters – This FREE Webinar will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm.) learned a great deal about the Commonwealth’s laws and legal actions concerning the law. Erik Arneson, executive director of the Office of Open Records, led the presentation. Here’s one slide from the presentation.

Jack Armstrong: myth | The mid-20th century “all-American boy” commercial touted the equal opportunity of work hard, get ahead. Yesterday’s report that the rich kids buy their way into college shines light on one part of the inequity in this nation. Here’s another reason.

Columbia Market House | At last night’s Borough Council meeting, the councillors voted in a unanimous manner to enter into an agreement to have its Historic Market House managed by Catholic Health Initiatives. The details of that agreement are shown in a 12-page document in the meeting packet posted at the Borough Website.

Fewer than 20 | That’s the number of people who attended last night’s meeting including spouses of three councillors and three media representatives. All of the councillors, the borough manager, the mayor, a junior councillor and the police chief represented the borough.

