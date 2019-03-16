projects progress in Columbia and Lititz

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | Theres’ a page three article about the impending re-opening of the Columbia Historic Market House that’ll be operated by Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Children’s Health.

This is a Columbia news, views & reviews post from last Wednesday:

Columbia Market House | At last night’s Borough Council meeting, the councillors voted in a unanimous manner to enter into an agreement to have its Historic Market House managed by Catholic Health Initiatives. The details of that agreement are shown in a 12-page document in the meeting packet posted at the Borough Website.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health has also spawned this initiative: Healthy Columbia which features activities and programs that will “address community needs negatively impacting the health and well-being of residents and the Borough. Healthy Columbia programming is designed to provide the opportunities and the supports necessary to create a healthy and thriving community.”

Click here or on the above logo to connect to its facebook page.

Coming in 2020 | St. John Neumann School for Children and Families. According to its Website, “The launch of this new program is a continuation of the nonprofit’s mission to improve the health of children and families in the Lancaster community.” St. John Neumann School for Children and Families “will be located at 401 Locust St. Columbia, Pennsylvania and will serve children 6-weeks to 5-years-old.” Follow the progress of this initiative at it’s facebook page.

SOURCE: TheWilburLititz.com

In Lititz | “Wilbur Chocolate redevelopment construction continues in Lititz” – Lancaster Online

2018 article | in The Lititz Record: “The Wilbur”

last month article | “‘Market At The Wilbur,’ hotel and bistro to open by the end of June” – Lancaster Online

The developer | Oak Tree Development Group

Not found … | According to that borough’s Website, there is no revolving loan program in Lititz Borough. BUT … it’s not a friendly, nor fully transparent, website; we could not find meeting agendas nor minutes nor the annual budget. It’s kind of curious that there appears to be no current facebook page — nor any other social media site. Yet the Lititz Police Department maintains a friendly facebook page.