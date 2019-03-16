Saturday’s news items [“must read” editorial; cops, Z’s & more] – 3/16/2019

“MUST READ” EDITORIAL | The Middletown Press & Journal asks: “If $1.1 million isn’t missing, then tell all of us where it is.”

Coffee with Cops | Columbia Police Department officers took its program to the residents at Trinity House yesterday.

Police Blotter | The Manheim Township Police Department publishes it Daily News Release at its CrimeWatch page.

Police Blotter is public information | During this week’s Right-to-Know Webinar, it was specifically noted that this information is open for public consumption. Police reporting according to Section 708 (b) (16) of the Right-To-Know Law allows agencies to withhold records “relating to or resulting in a criminal investigation” However, Section 708(b)(16) specifically does not apply to “information contained in a police blotter” as that term is defined in Criminal History Record Information Act (CHRIA). In other words, police blotter information – i.e., “A chronological listing of arrests, usually documented contemporaneous with the incident, which

may include, but is not limited to, the name and address of the individual charged and the alleged offenses.” – is public.

DO NOT VOTE FOR A MICROMANAGER | “Lancaster County DA files lawsuit against County Commissioners, claiming they’re encroaching on his powers” – FOX43-TV

Columbia’s working on remedying this | “More than a quarter of students in these 5 Central Pa. schools fail to graduate on time” – The Lebanon Daily News

Another example | All the Z’s that state government does out don’t always generate the promised revenue, jobs, economic development and progress. Here’s a case in Allentown.These Z’s are simply corporate welfare payments. Isn’t is something that everyone wants to clamp down on citizen “welfare cheaters” but are silent, totally & woefully silent, about corporate “welfare cheaters.” Big government underwrites business “welfare cheaters.”

news release | “Protect yourself against Medicare scams”

Promise vs reality | “Natural gas pipelines are here, but are they helping central Pennsylvania’s economy?” – The Lebanon Daily News

Teaching kids | Catholics introduce program teach kids to spot sex abusers – CBS Nightly News

“most f—– up individuals” | “The Marines don’t want you to see what happens when propaganda stops and combat begins” – The Washington Post