17512 Columbia

More Sunday news items, part 3 [business items; Lincoln Funeral Train event; & more] – 3/17/2019

Time-lapse video | The Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Business news item | The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has named four new members to its board of directors. They are Mike Sivri of Black Olive Restaurant, Stephen Jarvis of A Natural Approach, Tammy Loughlin of Columbia Animal Shelter and Leland Manuel of Pest Rite.

BHI Properties, LLC divests | At least one Locust Street property – Property ID 110-77775-0-0000

Local employment opportunities | Columbia Borough School District (elementary principal & others) & Columbia  Borough(scroll to the bottom of the page)

Oregon Village is a development the county needs | That’s the title of an opinion column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster authored by the Lancaster Chamber’s executive director, Tom Baldridge. In the column he speaks to the County’s Comprehensive Plan and justifies the Oregon Dairy project. He writes:

“The Lancaster Chamber believes the Places 2040 Plan provides the appropriate road map. And, further, the Lancaster Chamber believes the Oregon Village project offers the appropriate components to be consistent with that plan.”

star barn experience

Star Barn events | The owners of the Star Barn Village have a compelling, intriguing and novel schedule of events to complement their architectural gem. This is one of them.

The dog had other thoughts | “Pa. man badly bitten trying to adopt his old dog at humane society”Penn Live

“I know if we didn’t have a bar here we’d be out of business.” | It’s the American Legion’s 100th Anniversary.New Castle News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s