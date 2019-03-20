Columbia is a Democratic town … and the Governor is too.

In spite of what some say, in the November 2018 election, Columbia was a Democratic town. At least more Columbia voters voted for Democratic candidates for Governor and for US House of Representative than Republican ones.

Only in local office voting does the picture change. Maybe because there’ve been few Democratic candidates or because so many school board candidates opt for the safe center line of cross filing. They’re Republicrats or Demopublicans.

But they’ve all got their hands out when the Governor comes to town.