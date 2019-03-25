“Trump budget proposal slashes Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security” – Just Care

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?

by Diane Archer

“Last Monday, Trump released his 2020 budget proposal. In it, he calls for slashing Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid, breaking his campaign promise not to hurt these programs. If passed, his budget would put more holes in an already fragile social safety net.

“The Trump budget cuts $845 billion from Medicare over ten years. Much of this money would come out of the pockets of doctors and hospitals. Some of the money would simply reduce the amount Medicare pays doctors who are based in hospital outpatient departments to the level that it pays doctors for the same services out of hospital. Some of the money would be taken out of the pockets of rehab facilities, home health providers and skilled nursing facilities. Of note, however, President Trump does not propose cuts to Medicare Advantage plans.”

