17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [Round-up and cancer; TMI revisited; the “disturber” & more] – 3/25/2019

“Does Monsanto’s Roundup cause cancer? | The law says yes, the science says maybe”The Conversation

Stop Corporate WelfareSAY NO TO BAILING OUT PENNSYLVANIA’S NUCLEAR POWER PROVIDERSAARP

political activistTMI recollections | “Photos: A look back at the Three Mile Island accident, evacuations, protests and cleanup”PA Post

Disturber | “Police seeking to identify man who caused disturbance in Columbia Mart”FOX43-TV

Download | “Tenant / Landlord Rights & Responsibilities” | a manual prepared by Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership

Fix-up time | “Second-chance construction crew transforming condemned houses in Lancaster, Columbia”Lancaster Online

 

 

 

