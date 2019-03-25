Lebanon VAMC to recognize Vietnam Veterans at numerous South Central PA events on March 29

LEBANON, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will honor Vietnam Veterans through a variety of public commemoration events on March 29 as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin through the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration as a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks.

Vietnam Veterans can join Lebanon VAMC at the following March 29 public events to be pinned:

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and the Liberty War Bird Association’s National Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. for the 11:15 a.m. ceremony at the Lancaster Airport Terminal, 500 Airport Rd., Lititz, Lancaster County

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey’s Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony starting at 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 217, 133 Centre Ave., Topton, Berks County

National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration and Cake-cutting Ceremony at 2 p.m. at Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Building 17 Canteen Dining Area, Lebanon, Lebanon County

MISSION BBQ locations in Harrisburg, Wyomissing and York from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. as part of MISSION BBQ’s daylong Vietnam Veterans appreciation event. Information on the various VA benefits including VA health care enrollment will also be available to Veterans.

Additionally, Veterans unable to attend one of the above public events that have not yet received a pin can also visit Lebanon VAMC’s Community Clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing and York to be presented their pin on March 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is part of our nation’s ongoing commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Lebanon VAMC, along with more than 10,000 local, state, and national organizations, joins the Department of Defense as Commemorative Partners. More information on the commemoration is available at www.vietnamwar50th.com.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, sponsored by Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 28, 2017. The act designates every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29, 1973, marks the day the last of our combat troops left Vietnam.

