Tuesday’s news items [council work session livestreaming; library events & more] – 4/3/2019

Better, but … | While last night’s Columbia Borough Work Session was live-streamed and recordings are posted at the borough facebook Page, the audio quality remains suspect. However, when people spoke into microphones, the audio generally, was acceptable. According to the National Institute on Aging, “Approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 has difficulty hearing. But, some people may not want to admit they have trouble hearing.”

Better at the game | Just as watching a sports event is better “being there” television cameras pick the views for viewers, the camera placement at the borough’s meetings is “not showing all the players in the game.”

Block Grants | According to this Lancaster Online article about block grants, Columbia Borough has asked for “$125,000 for curb, sidewalk and street paving on the 300 block of South Second Street. $200,000 for improvements to the Columbia Market House on South Third Street.”

TAX force | We know that government is always seeking new tax sources to pay for the ravenous appetites to spend. But after reading this Lancaster Online article, nowhere is the word “tax” in the article, except in the headline. Typo? Probably.

“LHOP supports Eberly Myers’ project | with $350K loan for pre-development costs” – Lancaster Online

“Move on” | Says Smucker – Lancaster Online