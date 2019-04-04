17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [more corporate welfare; Tuesday meeting article & more] -4/4/2019

corporate welfare

You pay for corporate welfare | Pa State Senator Aument wants you to pay to keep TMI operating; “the Landisville Republican said his plan would cost ratepayers between $450 million and $550 million annually, ultimately raising the average household electric bill by $1.53 per month.” – Lancaster Online

Another corporate welfare program extended | “Deadline for Lancaster Airport to aid federal subsidy extended to year’s end, keeping commercial air service”Lancaster Online

Star Barn venue turns ugly | “Star Barn venue bars gay weddings over owner’s religious beliefs” Penn Live

colu meetingTuesday’s Council Workshop reported in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A record | Yankee team strikes out 18 timesThe Morning Call

red_flag_warning

RED FLAG WARNING | The Lititz Police Department’s CrimeWatch page has this warning.

How much snow did we get? | Check here.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s