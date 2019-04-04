Thursday’s news items [more corporate welfare; Tuesday meeting article & more] -4/4/2019

You pay for corporate welfare | Pa State Senator Aument wants you to pay to keep TMI operating; “the Landisville Republican said his plan would cost ratepayers between $450 million and $550 million annually, ultimately raising the average household electric bill by $1.53 per month.” – Lancaster Online
Another corporate welfare program extended | “Deadline for Lancaster Airport to aid federal subsidy extended to year’s end, keeping commercial air service” – Lancaster Online
Star Barn venue turns ugly | “Star Barn venue bars gay weddings over owner’s religious beliefs” – Penn Live
Tuesday’s Council Workshop reported in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
A record | Yankee team strikes out 18 times – The Morning Call
RED FLAG WARNING | The Lititz Police Department’s CrimeWatch page has this warning.
How much snow did we get? | Check here.