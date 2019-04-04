17512 Columbia

When the judiciary is not impartial, Democracy is in decline.

“Despite the lenient treatment he had received from sympathetic Weimar-era judges during his assault and treason trials, Hitler had claimed to want to annihilate the German judiciary and replace it with pure, National Socialist courts.” – Columbia news, views & reviews , March 2017

Volksgerichtshof, Reinecke, Freisler, Lautz“A session of the People’s Court, trying the conspirators of the 20 July plot, 1944. From left: General der Infanterie Hermann Reinecke; Dr. Roland Freisler, president of the court; Ernst Lautz, chief public prosecutor” – Wikipedia

And when thuggery controls the courts | “Trump is capturing the judiciary at an alarming rate”The Guardian

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s