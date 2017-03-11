17512 Columbia

behind the news | thus spoke Zarathustra

In Uncategorized on March 11, 2017 at 5:23 pm

A little over a month ago, we posted this:

  • judge, jury, executioner & legislative, executive, judicial | POTUS tweet: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” [“Despite the lenient treatment he had received from sympathetic Weimar-era judges during his assault and treason trials, Hitler had claimed to want to annihilate the German judiciary and replace it with pure, National Socialist courts.” – The Nazi Judiciary a blog]

trump-nazi-flags“Creeping Facism” – NewsCorpse

Just yesterday in Wonderland … step down or you’re fired.

  • “We’re coaching these kids in life, not just football. We want to make an impact on their life, and not just only on the field. ” – This quote is from then-Columbia first-year coach Anthony Sottasante in this August, 2015 Penn Live article.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: