Today’s news – Saturday, March 11, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “We have zero tolerance for any scam targeting our elderly in Pennsylvania, and we’ll go after the scammers wherever they are.” – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro in this Lancaster Online article about two persons convicted of “grandchild’s in trouble” phone scams.
Another quote for today … “Go right to the mayor then if all else fails call Pa state troopers and ask what they can do… State troopers over ride local cops.” – One of the comments at this facebook page string about the trash that’s strewn about town. [NOTE: There are inaccuracies about police authority and hierarchy in this quote.*]
- Columbia boys’ basketball team loses to Central Cambria – The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown.
- Neals – Shanel and Janeah – named to second LNP’s L-L League girls basketball. section three all-star team.
- “Proof daylight saving time is dumb, dangerous, and costly” – The Boston Globe
The early daffodils get pelted.
- It wasn’t the fudge at Boscov’s | She had a “140 pound tumor.” – The Morning Call
- “14 Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate, According to Science | It lowers blood pressure, improves brain function and it’s delicious.” – AlterNet
- “That was then; this is now in Wonderland” – Politico