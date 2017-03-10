It’s tough believing the news that comes out of Wonderland these days, but if you do, this is another burst of “good news.”

According to the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 235,000 in February, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

“Employment gains occurred in construction, private educational services, manufacturing, health care, and mining.”

We’re hoping this is not “fake news.”

You can bet these new jobs are not the high paying jobs in state or federal government (legislators, etc.).

“A number of the nation’s lowest paying jobs are quite common. The number of people working as cashiers is well over 1 million, as is the number of people working as cooks. In fact, all but five of the 25 lowest paying full-time occupations employ more than 100,000 people nationwide.

“Minimum wage laws have a major impact on low-wage workers, especially in states with relatively high concentrations of low-wage occupations. Most of the highest paying states for these jobs are states with the highest minimum wages.

“Kohli observed that in some of these jobs, women make up an outsized share of employment. In 18 of the 25 lowest paying jobs, the share of employees who are women exceeds the national average percentage of 44.3%

“These are the lowest paying jobs in America.” – 24/7 Wall St.

At the bottom are counter attendants, cafeteria, food concession, and coffee shop; dishwashers; combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food; cashiers and food preparation workers.

