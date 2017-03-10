Today’s news – Friday, March 10, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “When it comes to private individual insurance, … AARP estimates ‘that the bill’s changes to current law’s tax credits could increase premium costs for a 55-year old earning $25,000 by more than $2,300 a year. For a 64-year old earning $25,000 that increase rises to more than $4,400 a year, and more than $5,800 for a 64-year old earning $15,000.'” – Fortune Magazine article [Click here to read AARP’s letter to Congress.]

Another quote for today … “Get all the people that are collecting welfare that are capable OR Bring back the chain gangs. Im tired of paying for all these extra’s.” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article: “PennDOT needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads in Pennsylvania.”

Here’s another idea. | Let’s start enforcing litter laws with high fines and prison time so the violators can be on the chain gangs the above commenter wants to see.

Pay me now or pay me later | “Pizza shop owner failed to pay 68K in state taxes” – The York Daily Record

Nor’easter coming? – The York Daily Record

Not out of the “weather woods” yet! Our youngest sister was born March 20, 1958. | “March is known to feature some crazy and surprising weather and the 1958 blizzard that occurred in the Mid-Atlantic region between March 18th and 23rd was indeed rather unexpected.”

“5 Major Revelations from Vault 7 the CIA & Media Do Not Want You to Know” – The Free Thought Project

“Spring and Asparagus just go together. These perennial plants sprout their flavorful stalks as soon as the weather begins to warm. Late March and early April will be the peak season for fresh Asparagus from certified organic farms in California. The spear sizes are medium to large in thickness – ideal for most all kinds of preparations.” – Best produce – fruits and vergetables – photos, information and recipe ideas come from the Produce Geek.

A facebook string begins with “I am looking for a 3 to 4 bedroom asap ….my home is full of mold…its makin my children sick …..my landlord will not fix it .…the roof is about to fall in soon …..i have money dnt need that kind of help….please help me locate a private landlord or someone who can help me ……thank you a columbian resident 30 years” – NOTE: Report the unsafe conditions to the Borough’s Codes enforcement people.

Hoops anyone? TONIGHT: Columbia’s boy’s basketball team travels to Johnstown to play Central Cambria to start its quest as state playoffs. Meanwhile, the Tide’s girls take on Philadelphia West Catholic in Philly.

Columbia Crossing facebook page

It’s gratifying, rewarding and interesting to see the continued infusion of opinions and ideas shared in the letters-to-the-editor (another full page of them in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster). Reading them sometimes gives us shudders as we try to grapple with the logic that some folks refer to as facts. H-m-m-m. Polarized nation, indeed.

Economic development idea in Marietta | “Marietta WORKSPACE is a shared work setting where members will enjoy access to open office space, internet connection, printing, coffee, and a common conference room.”

Why not here???? Hotel Locust?

Moneymakers? Big 10 football programs – Penn Live

Come On Under The Sea with the CHS Theatre Department as they proudly present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Performances:

Thursday, March 16th at 7:00 PM

Friday, March 17th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 18th at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets are available at the door. Seating is general admission.

$6.00 for adults and $4.00 for students/senior citizens.