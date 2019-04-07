April 13 – 2019 All Things Home FAIR

FREE WORKSHOP SESSIONS | Register Today!

Take advantage of these workshops about home ownership, real estate investing, renters and landlord rights! Register Today!

The Workshop Sessions include:

10:15am – 11:00 am STABLE TENANTS = INCOME STABILITY – Every business has its regulations and being a landlord is no different. Come learn how laws that govern your business can actually help you stabilize your tenancy. Learn why fair housing isn’t just the law, it’s good business. Register HERE!

12:45pm – 1:30pm GOING FROM RENTAL CANDIDATE TO RENTAL TENANT -There are a lot of people looking a rental unit that is safe, clean and affordable. How do you stand out as a favorable candidate? Come and learn what steps to take that will help you become a favorable candidate and ultimately the chosen tenant. This session is a preview of an upcoming rental education course that LHOP is currently developing. Register HERE!

11:15am – 12:00pm PATHWAYS TO HOME OWNERSHIP – It’s the biggest single expense in your lifetime! The more you know before you start the process, the better, including basics such as: budgeting; timing; using a Realtor; property inspection; resources; and more ‘secrets’ to success. Register HERE!

12:15pm to 1:00pm HOW TO BECOME A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR – For beginners and beyond – Owning real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth and get ahead in life. Done right, it can be very rewarding and even have a positive impact on your community. While there are many ways to invest and tackle challenges you can save a lot of time and money by taking the time to learn from other’s experiences. Register HERE!

For more Information call (717) 291-9945