Monday’s news items [sometimes: justice works; improvement in borough communications; failing schools; affordable housing dearth; Internet stats & more] – 4/8/2019

Improved communications | Upcoming Borough meetings are now posted at the Borough’s Website’s landing page and its facebook page.

Columbia Borough School District is one | “More than a quarter of students in these 5 Central Pa. schools fail to graduate on time”  Lebanon Daily News

Not just Columbia | “Lack of affordable housing a countywide issue”Lancaster Online

Ye-s-s-s! Vengeance is … | Rhino Poacher Killed by Elephant and Eaten by Lions, Officials Say”The New York Times

K-9 | Lititz wants one; “Lititz Borough Police Department holds benefit breakfast to raise funds for a K-9”FOX43-TV

Really important read | Jayne Miller’s column in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “If someone is struggling with despair, have the talk.”

internet usersReality | The world continues to gain millions of Internet Users.

