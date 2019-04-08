National Library Week; Airbnb court decision &opportunity zones and the law.

“In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.” AP PHOTO/ERIC RISBERG, FILE

by Bill Lucia

“Santa Monica, California scored a significant win in federal appeals court on Wednesday, with a ruling that promises to set a favorable precedent for local governments seeking to regulate home-sharing and short-term rental websites like Airbnb.

“Affirming a lower court’s decision, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Airbnb and HomeAway.com that the city’s home-sharing regulations were illegal under a federal law that shields internet companies from legal risks they could face from third-party content. Similar cases are pending elsewhere.

“‘Now we have a precedent that really, really opens the door to regulation,’ said Abbey Stemler, a professor of business law at Indiana University and a leading scholar on the sharing economy.”

Click here to continue reading this article at RouteFifty.com

“A 2017 federal tax law that created “opportunity zones” doesn’t allow governors or state lawmakers to steer investors’ money into certain projects. They’re trying to influence the market anyway.” | “‘Opportunity Zones’ Spur New State Tax Incentives” – Stateline

Ya think? | “‘Opportunity zones’ in GOP tax bill ripe for abuse” – The Denver Post

“Happy National Library Week: This year’s theme, how to celebrate and more” – USA Today