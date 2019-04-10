Columbia Concerned Citizens Association (CCCA) is holding a membership drive / fundraiser! April 10, 2019

Stover’s News Agency, 26 N. 3rd Street

The Columbia Concerned Citizens Association is holding a membership drive / fundraiser!

Join us at Stover’s News Agency, 26 N. 3rd Street, this Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, 10 a.m. ’til . . .

The CCCA has taken legal action against Columbia Borough to force the repeal of its Revolving Loan Fund. The Fund takes your tax money and makes it available to businesses. We believe this is illegal, unfair and unjust.

Join the fight! Become a member!