Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [Bold calls; homophopia and intolerance; standards in reporting & more] – 4/10/2019

Change of mind | “Discover Lancaster cancels annual meeting at Star Barn Village following criticism from business owners, public” Lancaster Online

 

Third -world state | “About 85 percent of Pennsylvanians don’t have access to high-speed internet” & that’s a sorry state to be in in 2019.WESA-FM

Bold call | Lancaster’s City Council stands firm against Eberly Myers development plan Lancaster Online

Another | “Hellam supervisors deny request for Dollar General store”Lancaster Online

You can be homophobic but … | in this country, for now at least, thinking citizens can protest RWNJ, evangelistic, dogmatic, intolerant, backward thinking.Lancaster Online

You ROCK, Taylor Swift | “Taylor Swift Just Donated $113,000 To An Organisation That Fights Anti-LGBT Laws In Tennessee”BuzzFeedNews

Wondering? | In case you’re wondering why everyone thinks the DIC’s advisor is a white-nationalist and a racist, it’s because he is and has been.The Intellectualist

Call from a teacher | A few days ago, a teacher called us to talk about the article that wan in the Sunday issue of LNP – Always Lancaster. The article, “Student citations at Lancaster County public schools can have lasting consequences,” contrasted policing citations in county schools and the reporting methodologies that results in unequal documentation. In the article, this paragraph addressed Columbia: “In Columbia, eight people under the age of 18 received citations on multiple dates over the last year and a half. That means repeated opportunities for fines to go unpaid, possibly forcing a student into the juvenile justice system.”

But read this | Manheim Township’s Police Department’s explanation of School Resources Officers’ efforts are laudable. – Mahneim Township Police Department CrimeWatch

“Creating Healthy Communities | An Evening with Michael Steele”Register here for the April 30 event.

I’m running, but | I’m skipping the forum because …PA Post

Way to go, GOP; keep trying to kill democracy | and disenfranchise young votersWPSU

