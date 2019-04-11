Thursday’s new items, part 2 [enfranchisement; corporate welfare; clueless councillors; & more] – 4/11/2019

More proof | Some councillors just don’t get it; just look at this story about a York County community’s council. “It’s not right how people are treated when they speak up at those council meetings. They constantly try to silence anyone’s voice that isn’t their own.” – The Lebanon Daily News

Need more proof | “Borough changes policy amid 18 criminal complaints against council” – ABC27-TV

“Marijuana legalization | Pa. residents pack Lebanon event hall” – The Lebanon Daily News

Unless you’re a rich white guy | There’s a whole new meaning to the Monopoly card if you’re a convicted privileged white former university president. – WFMZ69-TV

Oh, to be an enfranchised rich white guy | “Lawyers say Robert Kraft will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if video is released in Fla. prostitution case” – The Boston Globe

“THE PRIVACY PROJECT” | The New York Times’ series of long reads about individual privacy or the loss of it in a “brave new world” that sees everything.

More corporate welfare | “Berks lawmakers back improvements to tax credit program” – WFMX69-TV

engaging with them | “Pete Buttigieg, Gay and Christian, Challenges Religious Right on Their Own Turf” – The New York Times

Finn shows off his skills. (Las Vegas Aviators)

Y’er out! | “Umpire gets booed for not letting a bat dog do what a bat dog does” – The Washington Post

What? Why? | “In the 1960s it took five hours to fly from New York to Los Angeles, and just 45 minutes to hop from New York to Washington, DC. Today, these same flights now take six-plus hours and 75 minutes respectively, although the airports haven’t moved further apart.” – BBC

in spite of “offering new recruits bonuses of up to $40,000” | “Fewer Americans want to serve in the military.” – The Guardian