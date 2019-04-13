Saturday’s news items from elsewhere, part 2 [civility; arrests; death of local journalism; “belligerent pasta eating & more] – 4/13/2019

“Renegade Nuns?” | Yes, and they’re right next door. – The New Yorker

UPDATE | “Join CCCA for a Membership Drive and Fundraiser on Saturday, April 13” – Columbia Concerned Citizens Association

Same outcome | White woman, charged with theft, makes bail not jail. Just one more in a long string of citations at the Magisterial District Courts Docket Sheets Website.

Not this one, though | “York woman accused of trying to buy 2 iPhones with fraudulent ID, credit card” • “York County Prison County Jail Unable to Post Bail 04/11/2019” – FOX43-TV

Did you know this is a crime? | Belligerent pasta eating – FOX43-TV

Great question | “If local journalism is ‘dying in plain sight,’ what are you going to do about it?” – Medium.com

“Talking about controversial topics with your political opposite can feel like an exercise in futility. One tip, experts say, is to establish common ground as quickly as you can.” – Malte Mueller/Getty Images/fStop

“Keeping It Civil | How To Talk Politics Without Letting Things Turn Ugly” – NPR

Who can you trust if not a brother? | Charged: Ex-cop steals over $315K from Fireman’s Relief Association – The Morning Call