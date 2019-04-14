Sunday’s news items [troughies; Recorder of Deeds transactions; food serving inspections & more] – 4/14/2019

“Tax Day 2019 | When’s the Last Day to File Taxes?” – Kiplinger

Page one article, not news, but an article | Man it’s just impossible to back away from the trough! Just read the page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. In “Term limits: Pa. bill faces heavy opposition to passage” is this statement from “Former House Speaker Bill DeWeese, a Democrat who served almost 36 years, who said the concept of term limits is ‘almost harebrained in its ludicrousness.’” Yeah, the same guy who was convicted of corruption, and who now is a lobbyist, wants to have every PA legislator to have the same rights at the trough that he has. They just keep getting financially fatter and fatter and Pennsylvania’s citizens keep pouring slop into the trough for them.

Businesses’ transactions | These businesses had transactions recorded with the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds this week:

For cat lovers … and others | This short animated TEDEd cartoon provides insight into cats. And if you’re thinking about adopting, you might want to head over to the Columbia Animal Shelter; it’s open from Noon to 4:pm today!

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for April 12 at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is continued display of a purposeful lack of transparency.