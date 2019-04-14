17512 Columbia

Sunday news items, part 2 [weather alert; scam; corporate welfare; satire & more] – 4/14/2019

storms

Weather alert | “Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible this evening and overnight. An isolated weak, short-lived tornado is also possible. Heavy rain in thunderstorms may lead to isolated instances of flooding.”

Huh? | We’re having a tough time understanding this LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG report: “MANHEIM TWP.: A Terrace Drive resident told police this month that he’d been sending monthly payments of $1,000 to individuals he believed were associated with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since August 2019, police said. The scam cost him $25,000 to $30,000, police said.” Firstly, August 2019 hasn’t happened yet!

There’s more about SCAMS from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development here.

TMI closure | Corporate welfare? These are the OPINION columns in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

OPINION | Rather this is an anonymous comment from a Lancaster Independent Press (LIPNews) post:

“If you are Stedman and you need a new car just steal from the citizens of this county. If you need pocket change just submit fake expenses and wait to be reimbursed. If some questions you threaten them. If you are Scott Martin or his family you can commit murder, use and possess illegal drugs and get a ride home without a single charge against you. It is nice to see the New Yorker, Washington Post and other large news outlets start to report on the corruption in Lancaster county. Maybe LNP will continue there work and not be pressured by the politicians and we can then renew our subscription.”

Not real news | Being Able To Laugh At Yourself Is Crucial To A Happy Life and the People of Lancaster Website (and facebook page) provides ample opportunity for pointed laughing opportunities for Lancaster Countians (Columbians, too).

mad-one

Satire, it’s nothing new … | Long Live Satire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s