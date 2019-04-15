Monday’s news items [Land of high taxes (and low incomes); Social Security scams; harassment & and it’s an election year!] – 4/15/2019

Sign of the times | “Spend a lot of time on social media? At Kutztown University, you can earn a degree in it” – The Morning Call

Top scam | Social Security Scams overtake IRS Scam Complaints – FTC.gov

The cost of war grows | “Membership In Pa. National Guard Is Declining” – ButlerRadio

A pedestrian walks on a rainbow-colored crosswalk for Pride Week in Seattle in 2015. Photograph: Jordan Stead/AP

Not just good | “Making your business LGBT-friendly is not just good – it’s good for the bottom line” – The Guardian

Harassment defined | “A person commits the crime of harassment when, with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another, the person (a) follows the other person in or about a public place or places; (b) engages in a course of conduct or repeatedly commits acts which serve no legitimate purpose; (c) communicates to or about such other person any lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words, language, drawings or caricatures; (d) communicates repeatedly in an anonymous manner … ” – It’s a Pennsylvania crime.

Music For Everyone | “MFE grants are awarded to support projects or programs that increase access to music for typically under-served populations. Special attention will be given to grant requests that support school music programs and programs that introduce children and youth to music. In 2019, we plan to invest at least $100,000 into the Lancaster County community.” Columbia’s three public school schools received grants. – Lancaster Online

It’s Tax Day and LNP – Always Lancaster‘s lead article is a graphic about wealthy and not so wealthy areas of the county.

Lancaster County’s highest | According to this Website, Lancaster County’s got the highest tax rate in the State.

Columbia’s highest | According to the County Website, Columbia’s got the highest combined — municipal and school — tax rates in the county.

And this county keeps electing the same folks? | What’s wrong with these pictures?