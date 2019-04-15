Monday’s news items, part 2 [meeting agendas; gouging & more] – 4/15/2019

Keeping it classy | Mount Joy’s Police Department does not report on the Lancaster County CrimeWatch page (wonder why) but this is reported in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: MOUNT JOY: Marielly Kristine Colon, 26, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault after police say she struck a victim over the head with a glass beer bottle during a domestic dispute March 31 on the 900 block of West Main Street. The assault caused a laceration to the victim requiring four stitches, police said.”

At the Borough Website | Upcoming meetings for this week are posted at the Borough Website; the Planning Committee’s meeting agenda is here.

Transparent H.A.R.B. | Columbia’s Historic Architectural Review Board does practice transparency; it sends news releases to LNP – Always Lancaster to let people know what’s on its meeting agenda. In today’s newspaper, this is announced: “Columbia Borough historical board – The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Agenda items include:

• 331 N. Third St.; John R. Chamberlin, owner. Replace front door on a recessed entry bay with a new steel entry door.

• 160 Walnut St.; Dennis Kemmick Jr., owner. Remove vinyl siding from the brick facade of a rowhouse.

• 318 N. Third St.; Tracey Allen, owner. Replace front entry door with a new paneled steel entry door.

• 730 Chestnut St.; Ronald Harman, owner. Replace slate roof shingles on a residential duplex with new asphalt shingles.

• 39-53 N. Front St.; RJR Associates, owner; Living Stone Masonry, applicant. Install stone veneer on the one-story entry of a concrete block industrial building.”

Let the gouging begin | “Gas will likely reach $3 a gallon: how soon, and how high will prices rise?” – Penn Live

$10.40 for peace | This group wants to “Encourage U.S. taxpayers to express their opposition to U.S. military spending and imperialism when they file their federal income tax returns (Forms 1040) each year by encouraging people to engage in symbolic tax resistance we mean underpaying taxes by $10.40 each year.”

Oh, Sarah, Sarah, Sarah | Where’s your head? Oh, that’s right it’s up his butt. – The Washington Post

What do you mean “If?” | It’s already done: “Is America Becoming an Oligarchy? Growing inequality threatens our most basic democratic principles.” – The New York Times