Tuesday’s news items [Cimarron Center announced; pink canopy; NHDD is today & more] – 4/16/2019

Same story | Different year. Each year the majestic pink magnolia builds to a radiant canopy of pinkish petals only to be immediately blasted by winds that turn them into a carpet of pink. Yesterday’s fierce winds really did a job.
Earlier this year | Inspite of what we thought was an excesively nasty winter, in other years we wrote about the magnolia to capture the time of the year that spring comes.
- In 2018, it was April 24.
- In 2013, it was April 2.
- IN 2012, it was March 25.
- In 2011, it was April 11.
