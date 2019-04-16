Tuesday’s news items [Cimarron Center announced; pink canopy; NHDD is today & more] – 4/16/2019

Same story | Different year. Each year the majestic pink magnolia builds to a radiant canopy of pinkish petals only to be immediately blasted by winds that turn them into a carpet of pink. Yesterday’s fierce winds really did a job.

Earlier this year | Inspite of what we thought was an excesively nasty winter, in other years we wrote about the magnolia to capture the time of the year that spring comes.

Cimarron Center business space coming to Columbia – LNP – Always Lancaster

Do you have a plan? | Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day; this column (below) is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and it’s worth your time to read.