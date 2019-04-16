17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [Cimarron Center announced; pink canopy; NHDD is today & more] – 4/16/2019

pinkcarpet 2019

Same story | Different year. Each year the majestic pink magnolia builds to a radiant canopy of pinkish petals only to be immediately blasted by winds that turn them into a carpet of pink. Yesterday’s fierce winds really did a job.

Earlier this year | Inspite of what we thought was an excesively nasty winter, in other years we wrote about the magnolia to capture the time of the year that spring comes.

cimmaron centerCimarron Center business space coming to Columbia – LNP – Always Lancaster

NHDD_Dateless_Logo

Do you have a plan? | Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day; this column (below) is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and it’s worth your time to read.

advance care

thursdays ged

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s