Thursday’s news items, part 2 [K-9 support; wanted: “elected public servants” like this; Columbia’s choices & more] – 4/18/2019

K-9 for Lititz | While the third largest most populous borough in the county regularly resists K-9 support for its citizenry, the growing fourth most populous community has reached its fund-raising goal to establish a K-9 unit.

Why … | can’t we get legislators like Representative Katie Porter? – Yahoo Business News

Watch the video as she asks “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about low wages over low wages: When asked how an employee can make ends meet while working full time at the bank, Dimon said, “’I don’t know, I’d have to think about it.’”

Watch the overbearing, arrogant and haughty testimony of the chieftains of banks in this CSPAN video.

Maybe this is our chance | Maybe this high school senior is one of our saviors; Warwick High School senior Jocelyn Brechbill’s letter-to-the-editor is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

There’s an election coming (albeit a primary and mostly meaningless one for non-affiliated voters) and here’s every thinking person’s opportunity to vote out those “elected public servants” who do not serve the will of the citizenry they represent.

From the Columbia Spy facebook page | Facebook campaign pages for local office seekers:

This is a “redacted” view of the Sample Ballot at the County Board of Elections Website showing only the local candidates for school board of directors and borough council.

talk about a school board in disarray | This one – Penn Live

The same three | Power, sex & money! And this is how the opioid addiction grew to kill people – The Boston Globe