Friday’s news [sycophants speak; the full report; flood watch & more] – 4/19/2019

“Suckophant” speak | Not surprisingly, “suckophant speak” comes from the mindless comments from Smucker and Toomey in the page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

The full report | “You can access the report at the Department of Justice website. Since it’s in PDF format, you can download the file to your device for offline viewing or to transfer it to another device like a phone, tablet or e-reader. You can also read the 448-page report directly here at CNET.

No, we are | “The report states that when Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, ‘[the] President slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m f _ _ _ _ ed.’” [NOTE: Columbia news, views & reviews redacted the f-word that POTUS uses regularly (No doubt it’s a lure for the Evangelicals.)] – This comes from an email from The Atlantic.

No-o-o-o, not her too | Yepper, the personality-laden “press secretary Sarah Sanders admitted to lying to reporters” – The Guardian

Flood Watch | Today’s Weather!:” …A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… ” – National Weather Service report at Columbia news, views & reviews

“tilted playing field” | This column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster (“A tilted playing field in Manheim Township”) reads a lot like the attorney response against the Columbia Concerned Citizens Association’s action against the borough. It’s really a tilted surface or stacked deck when citizens take on municipalities. Also, the municipalities appear to have all the money it takes to pay those attorneys … but it’s really taxpayer money.

It could happen | “Peru’s ex-president shoots himself, dead” – WikiTribune