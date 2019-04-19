17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items, part 2 [Meet the candidates; is freedom of the press dead?; high/no-growth counties; Weis recall; Yuengling concert & more] – 4/19/2019

It’s happening here | “This happened in a democracy, not in a country with a reputation of suppressing freedom of thought.” – But it’s especially insidious when it’s here in this country: “‘An Intense Climate of Fear Has Been Triggered.’ Press Freedom a Rising Concern in 2019, Report Says.” – Reporters Without Borders

candidates

From the Columbia Spy facebook pageFacebook campaign pages for local office seekers:

Apologies to any other candidates who may have campaign facebook pages or websites; please let us know about your sites so we can share links to your pages too. Send email to 17512@mail.com.

A night in Pottsville | Yuengling will have a “Free 190th anniversary celebration on July 13” WFMZ69-TV

It’s happening | “The 5 Pennsylvania counties that are growing (and shrinking) the most” – The Morning Call

RECALL | “Weis Markets Issues Recall for Undeclared Egg Allergen In WQ Banana Puddin Ice Cream”US Food and Drug Administration

heaven hell

“What and where is heaven? | The answers are at the heart of the Easter story”The Conversation

west reading

Small town, big festival! | “West Reading is once again preparing to welcome thousands of people to Penn Avenue.”WFMZ69-TV

top earner

There’s no high pay in government | Chuck you, Farley, there is! | Here’s a report: “Your tax dollars at work: Explore how Pennsylvania paid state employees in 2018”Public Source

 

