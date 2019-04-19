17512 Columbia

“Whimsical, uninformed” | ah, the French have a way with words!

So civilized | “The outgoing French ambassador to the US has compared the Trump administration to the court of King Louis XIV, filled with courtiers trying to interpret the caprices of a ‘whimsical, unpredictable, uninformed’ leader.” – The GuardianNAMES FOR TRUMP

Since being installed, somehow, as the President of the United States, this person has been described differently by so many. Almost everything he’s done is Making America not Great Again – rather it’s taking America down the storm grate again.

??? | ” … but now it is sure that the Russophobic and anti-Trump campaign was all a lie.” – Article from the Pravda Report

