Beautiful “grand dame” made over and for sale: $378,500; 6 bd3 ba; 6,495 sqft – 855 Chestnut St, Columbia, PA 17512

Had to do a quick turnaround today; driving down Ninth Street toward Route 464, we saw the for sale sign on the gorgeous grand dame at 855 Chestnut Street. Turned around and came back and, sure enough, there’s a for sale sign in front of it. It’s listed at $378,500. That’s an impressive number … for Columbia or almost anywhere.

Columbia news, views & reviews pictured the house in July of 2013 when it was listed at $70,000.

Since then it’s undergone serious make-overs; you can see outside and inside photos here: https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/Columbia-PA/pmf,pf_pt/9690214_zpid/55623_rid/globalrelevanceex_sort/40.055935,-76.456647,40.012627,-76.533552_rect/13_zm/