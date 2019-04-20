Saturday’s news items [CCCA event today; DEA drug take back day & more] – 4/20/2019

Fundraiser set | Columbia Concerned Citizens Association (CCCA) to hold Membership Drive/Fundraiser Today, Saturday, April 20 from 10 am to 2 pm

April showers | Today’s Weather! “Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”

Columbia Spy reports | A Columbia Spy facebook post reports the Columbia Market House has begun a facebook page.

Charged | “THEFT: On 4-13-19 police responded to the 1600 block of Columbia Ave for a theft complaint. It was reported that miscellaneous scrap metal items, with an estimated value of $750.00, were taken from the property. Following investigation, Orlando Cruz Sr (30) of Columbia and Justin Brown (30) of Lancaster were each charged with Theft (M1), Conspiracy to Commit Theft (M1) and Defiant Trespass (S) on 4-15-19.” East Hempfield Police Department CrimeWatch page

Better than expected | New internet sales tax proves lucrative – WITF

An email | from Smithsonian Magazine states that Victor Hugo’s classic novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame shot to the top of France’s best-seller list in the days following the fire.

Watch the Lon Chaney classic here.

May be | “Is state senator Gene Yaw out to lunch on key energy issues?” – WITF

Next Saturday | You can drop off unused meds at designated police departments, fire stations, and other sites on National Prescription Take Back Day, Saturday, April 27. To find a collection site near you, visit TakeBackDay.dea.gov.