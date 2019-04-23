17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [police reports; meet & greet the candidates; Mary Poppins at the library; clearances for working around children & more] – 4/23/2019

Candidate meet & greet | In case, you didn’t see this reader comment, Borough Council candidate Heather Zink wants everyone to know, “All of those candidates will be at a meet and greet on Thursday 4/25 from 5-8 pm at the VFW at 4th and Manor. We welcome any questions anyone may have. Stop by and get to know us.” The address for the Columbia VFW Post 2435 is 401 Manor Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania.

A WOW! idea | “Lancaster awards ‘Love Your Block’ mini-grants”Lancaster Online

Private grants work. Maybe better? | “Fulton Bank gives $250K to Tec Centro” Lancasteer Online 

Dumping, drugs and broken glass | All in a day’s reporting from the Columbia Police Department at the CrimeWatch Page

In Manheim Township | Development concerns continue: Will the Amish leave?Lancaster Online

Grease yourself | “Allentown developer who asked “Who do I need to grease today?” now being sentenced”The Morning Call

North Pole ambassador | That’s what Andrew Jackson said of Lancaster’s only President before he became President: If we kept a ministry at the North Pole, I’d have sent him there.” — President Andrew Jackson, on his appointment of James Buchanan as ambassador to Russia. If you want to read someone’s thoughts that differed on Buchanan, there’s a pro-Buchanan column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster written by a Gettysburg College professor.

Clearances required | Parents need to be sure that their children are protected and that persons who are around their children have the necessary clearances and that organizations have done the required diligence when hiring or contracting staff. Find out which criminal charges and convictions disallow the volunteer or employee.

ms paMeet Ms. Pennsylvania | She is an immigrant from CubaPenn Live

Oh, Jared | How could you?The New York Times

Jerks abound in Wonderland | “Unless they’re good-looking”The Washington Post

