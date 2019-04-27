Saturday s news items [Earth Day in Columbia; straight Methodists; know any liars? & more] – 4/27/2019

Community collaboration in Lancaster | “City office enlisting public, incorporating art in makeovers of Lancaster Square, Culliton Park” – Lancaster Online

Ah, yes … consultants | “Campaign consultant in Allentown, Reading pay-to-play scheme gets 5 years“ – Lancaster Online

homophobic Methodists | No longer one church; embraces straight posture – NPR

An opportunity | Know any folks who tell lies? Here’s their big chance.

a wrecked school system | When the state takes over a school due to board failure – Penn Live

“Local News in America Is Dying | Charity Might Save It” – [Poll: “71 percent of those polled believe their local media is doing well financially, while only 14 percent said they paid for local news access in the past year.”] – Bloomberg

