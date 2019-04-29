Literacy Access Fund announces 2019 grant award to the Columbia Public Library

news release

CHESTER, PA – Literacy Access Fund, a 501(c)(3), public charity, announces a grant award of $3,500 to the Columbia Public Library in Columbia, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Literacy Access Fund secures funding from corporate, foundation, and individual partners in order to provide financial support to underfunded public libraries through a competitive granting process. The goal of the organization is to help libraries provide equal access to quality resources for young learners, regardless of economic factors.

The award was made possible through partnership funding from the Dawn Foods Foundation in Jackson, Michigan. The grant will help fund the acquisition of state-of-the-art technology for young children and other library resources.

Brenda Paxson, President of the Columbia Public Library’s Board of Directors, noted the Board’s gratitude to Literacy Access Fund for the award. “Our board is very thankful for the Literacy Access Fund’s gift. This grant will enable our youngest learners to have access to technology and STEM skill development resources. We expect to see many exciting experiences with our new software and STEM manipulatives.”

“We are so grateful for this funding,” according to Lisa Greybill, Library Administrator. “We have built a nice attendance group for our Pre-School Pals programming and I can foresee introducing the digital technology to this group. Once the children enjoy these added STEM-aligned activities, I will be branching out further by taking our portable STEM kits onsite to our local preschools as a supplement to my storytelling visits.”

Deborah B. Sorgi, Ed.D., Chair, Director & President of Literacy Access Fund, shared her thoughts. “Literacy Access Fund is pleased to support the Columbia Public Library’s efforts to add a diverse set of STEM-related skills for children, especially pre-schoolers.

Ms. Greybill’s efforts to include coding into the library’s digital offerings will help them break big problems into smaller steps and persevere in problem solving.” Dr. Sorgi also noted, “We continue to identify and support deserving public libraries to help their littlest members read and succeed in school and life.”