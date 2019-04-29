17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [improving communications; cold, eh?] – 4/29/2019

cold april

Frost last night | Did you cover your plants? “a chilly Monday morning.”

“Will Rogers once observed, ‘People are taking their comedians seriously and their politicians as a joke.’ That certainly describes our topsy-turvy moment.”NewsCorpse

Happen to see this in LNP – Always Lancaster yesterday? | “Cradle to grave: An in-depth look at death and dying.” The articles in the section easily is worth the price of the newspaper.

 

meetings this week

Communication is improving | This notice is posted at the Borough Website … and kudos to the Borough for engaging facebook to alert people to a Website outage yesterday.

 

