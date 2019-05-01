17512 Columbia

My kid went to $tanford | is ethics taught there?

How’s this news from the New York Times about some of those “top tier” universities grab you?

Chinese Family Reportedly Paid $6.5 Million for Spot at Stanford

Thought so!

Much rather be a less-than-top tier school where ethics is taught, wouldn’t you.

“This tiny New England high school was just ranked second best in the country”The Boston Globe

The Main School of Science and Mathematics Website

It is a high school for students in grades 9–12, and its summer program is for boys and girls from grades 5–9. MSSM is an all-residential boarding school with two dormitories and a total capacity of 156 students. And “All the faculty hold at least a master’s degree. Half have a doctorate.”

