Wednesday’s news items [Congratulations, Black Olive team; PA’s unclaimed property list; International Workers’ Day & more] – 5/1/2019

Are you on the list? | An Lancaster Online headline: “There’s a whopping $20 million in cash, bank accounts and unclaimed property in Lancaster County.”

Find out here | Take a look through the State’s Treasury’s Unclaimed Property list. The list of folks in the 17512 zip code is printed in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Don’t do it in Lititz & Manheim Township | These two municipalities really are present on the Lancaster County CrimeWatch page. Active policing works.

On May 1st | Celebrate International Workers’ Day – Al Jazeera

One Call | “The ‘PA One Call’ Damage Prevention Committee (DPC) this month filed 77 disciplinary actions resulting in approximately $57,775 total fines against 37 facility owners, excavators and project owners.” – Pennsylvania Utility Commission

Congratulations | Mike and the team at Black Olive are listed as one of the 8 Breakfast Standouts around Lancaster County. The article is in today’s LNP | Always Lancaster.

Changed schedule | “New Route 462 Bridge over Little Conestoga Creek to Wrap Up in June. – news release

Harrisburg, PA – The full replacement of the bridge carrying Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) over Little Conestoga Creek in East Hempfield, Lancaster and Manor townships, Lancaster County, currently under construction as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, is scheduled to be completed in early-to-mid-June. Construction to replace the 91-year-old bridge started last summer. Traffic on Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) between Stone Mill Road and Jackson Drive will continue to be reduced from three to two travel lanes through the work zone until the construction of the new bridge is fully completed. The main entrance to Maple Grove Community Center located on Columbia Avenue is closed. Traffic will continue to be detoured to an existing secondary driveway which exits to Elm Avenue. A temporary signal is installed within the park boundary and near the Elm Avenue cul-de-sac. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur.

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule is subject to change. This bridge is referred to as JV-259 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project. The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.