Election day is less than three weeks away. Be informed and vote.

Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted civilian absentee ballots … May 17
primary election day ………………………………………………………………………………………………… May 21
It’s fast approaching | Be sure to keep abreast of what candidates vying for offices in Columbia are saying. Check out their campaign facebook pages here:
- Heather Zink for Columbia Borough Council
- Eric W. Kauffman for Columbia Borough Council
- Sharon Lintner for Columbia Borough Council
- James R. Settle For Columbia Borough Council
- Howard N Stevens Running for Columbia Borough Council
- Tanya Minnick, Borough Council Candidate (Tanya does not have a facebook page, but her campaign info sheet is shown below. Tanya is a write-in candidate – see the write-in instructions on her information sheet.)
- Robert Misciagna for Columbia Borough School Board [NOTE: Mr. Misciagna is a WRITE IN CANDIDATE. Columbia voters: You have a choice; you’re not bound by party politics.]
NOTE: Here are the instructions on how to cast a ballot for a write-in candidate according to the Lancaster County Board of Elections: Voters must print the name on the ballot exactly as it appears on the information card.” Both Minnick’s and Misciagna’s campaign information cards have the information on their cards, below.
