17512 Columbia

Election day is less than three weeks away. Be informed and vote.

Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted civilian absentee ballots … May 17
primary election day ………………………………………………………………………………………………… May 21

It’s fast approaching | Be sure to keep abreast of what candidates vying for offices in Columbia are saying. Check out their campaign facebook pages here:

NOTE:  Here are the instructions on how to cast a ballot for a  write-in candidate according to the Lancaster County Board of Elections: Voters must print the name on the ballot exactly as it appears on the information card.” Both Minnick’s and Misciagna’s campaign information cards have the information on their cards, below.

minnich

misciagna

IN 2012 | We posted this piece: “Elected ‘public servants’ want money and votes – use your vote to throw out the bad ones!”

vote them out

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s