17512 Columbia

Sparrow Websites hosts $500 Instagram contest.

Now through Friday, May 31, Sparrow Websites, a Columbia-based Web Design Company, is hosting an Instagram contest with a grand prize of $500. The contest is designed to encourage Columbia locals, employees, tourists, and other visitors to share on Instagram how they discovery Columbia, using the hashtag #DiscoverColumbia.

instagram logo

The Instagram entries will be judged on a combination of creativity and number of likes, so be sure to share the post with your friends and family. In addition to the single grand prize of $500, other prizes will be awarded to deserving entries including gift cards to Columbia-based businesses and locally made goods.

Photo entries must be taken in Columbia and include the hashtag #DiscoverColumbia to be entered. However, participants do not need to reside in the city.

Contest participants are encouraged to post personalized captions of how they discovery Columbia, through nature, history, the local community, and more. If you have any questions about contest details, visit www.sparrowwebsites.com/discovercolumbia.

Be sure to follow along with the hashtag #DiscoverColumbia to see contest entries and like the photos you think deserve to win. For any other questions, please contact hello@sparrowwebsites.com or call 717-537-1311 and view our website at www.sparrowwebsites.com.

SOURCE: news release

