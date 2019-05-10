17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [porn scam alert; GOP smarm; HACC commencement; sponsors needed for summer movies & more] – 5/10/2019

Political smarm | Republican attacks another Republican – Lancaster Online

Another smarm site | Anonymous nom de plume site surfaces: Columbia Borough Election Commentary

Child porn scam | “Dating site ruse used in demands for fines from sheriff’s department” – Lancaster County DA’s office CrimeWatch page

HACC commencement | Last night Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) held its May commencement at the Giant Center in Hershey, Here’s the steaming video of the event.

MOTS sponsorMovie sponsors sought | This Columbia Lions Club solicitation is posted at the Borough Website: “Movies Under the Stars will host two movies in 2019 and we are looking forward to hosting five in 2020. We need to raise $2,500 for 2019.”

blanc ou noir | Is it white or black? Lancaster Online

Sheriff sale listing | here

Route 462 repaving | If you’re heading west on 462 today, know that the road from the Western edge of Wrightsville is being repaved. It’s great, but there most likely will be road work being done.

QuestionHow many more lights will fit on a QRS vehicle? And how many is too many?

 

 

 

